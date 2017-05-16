Teacher to scale heights

A teacher at St Norbert’s Catholic Primary School in Spalding is taking on a charity challenge to raise money for a retreat centre used every year by Year 6 pupils there.

Year 3 teacher Sam Morton is hoping to raise at least £1,000 for the Briars Diocesan Centre in Crich, Derbyshire, by taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge and in July will be tackling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon.

Assistant head teacher Jenna Withers told the Guardian that, as a school of faith, charitable fundraising is at the heart of everything they do at St Norbert’s.

The retreat works with over 5,000 young people each year and has been going for over 48 years, touching the lives of many. It relies almost totally on the goodwill of volunteers and donations to complete its work.

Mr Morton said: “Our Year 6 children gain such depth in their own spiritual journey whilst attending the adventurous and worship-led sessions at Briars.

“I feel it is a great charity to support in order to continue their mission work. My target is to raise at least £1,000. Please feel free to donate as much or as little as you can.”

Mrs Withers added: “Mr Morton is an exceptional example to our school and local community, giving up much of his personal time to complete a range of physical pursuits, such as running, walking and cycling, in the name of fundraising.

“He is able to bring back this enthusiasm to school, organising and leading our school running club and whole-school physical pursuits such as the family bike ride events.

“With a fundraising event of this scale, however, we need to reach out to our local community for support in reaching his fundraising goal for the Briars of £1,000.”

• If you would like to know more or donate, visit: mydonate.bt.com/fundrais ers/sammorton1