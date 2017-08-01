Talented Peele artists display their final work

Art students at the Peele Community College in Long Sutton presented an exhibition of their work during the last Friday of term.

The 45 Year 11 GCSE artists displayed their final work, coving their progression of the past two years.

The portfolio of work was presented in the main hall along with the students ‘course work books.

This year’s work was based around examination themes of Extreme Weather, Fantasy Lands, or Personal Collections, which open beautiful avenues into the personal interest of the students’ individual characteristics. Vanessa Stefanescu has created two very impressive pencil sketches on the theme of “Stretched” which shows her self-portrait in distorted proportions.

Benjamin Murray asks some poignant questions of society with his self-portrait in the style of Barbara Kruger, asking: “Who’s pulling the strings?” Jamie Beth Farr produced dark images on the cultural aspects of Mexico’s Day of Dead celebration, including Voodoo images. While Alice Chidgey exhibited a gifted self-portrait in the style of Alice in Wonderland with the playful title: “We’re all mad here!”

As always the final exhibition offers an insight into the minds of the students, into their personal interests and their creativity.

The mood of the evening was set by three young musicians from Year 9 – Alex Madison, James Andrews and Joseph Hill.

Playing the guitar and the ukulele, the three talented students set the tone for an evening of art and music.