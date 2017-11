Children in Year 1 and 2 at Market Deeping Community Primary School swasbuckled their way through the school day, making treasure maps, hunting for the hidden loot, danceing a jig and performing pirate shanties in front of the rest of the school.

The pirates, and the occasional mermaid, had a wonderful day as part of their pirate-focused learning this term. The treasure maps were made out of pizza which they enjoyed as part of their Pirate Feast at the end of the day.