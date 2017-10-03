Surfleet pupils shine on dino day

Pupils of Surfleet Primary School took part in three events at the start of term to enhance their understanding of topics they are studying.

They enjoyed a science workshop with David Evans, sponsored by Spalding Energy, whose aim is to encourage the younger generation to take interest in engineering.

They participated in several experiments – from testing insulators and conductors to making simple machines. The whole school took part in investigations to further their understanding of electricity.

The children of Nightingale class took part in the Startling Stars dinosaur project, dressing up in prehistoric costumes as part of their topic ‘Land before Time’.

The pupils completed several dino-related tasks, including dancing, baking and digging for dinosaur fossils.

The whole school participated in Jeans for Genes Day, when pupils and teachers wore jeans for the day.

The children spent half a day learning about genes and how other children their age are affected by genetic disorders. They raised £77 for the charity, which transforms lives affected by life-altering genetic disorders.