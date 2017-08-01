Students’ work displayed at top exhibition

Have your say

Talented Spalding Grammar School artists have had their work displayed at the 15th National Students’ Art Exhibition.

Outstanding student artists’ work is exhibited alongside paintings from some of the UK’s finest professional artists. I

Dan Pearce - Taekwondo Ballet

t is a truly inspirational annual event, celebrating gifted and talented students in schools, colleges and academies .

This year head of art and design Mrs Livingstone I entered works by four A Level artists and all were accepted by the judging panel, making this the joint strongest year ever for the Grammar School.

Successful students, proud parents and family and friends were invited to attend the opening The official opening in the Mall Galleries, just round the corner from Trafalgar Square.

It was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the best of the best and to inspire an upcoming generation.

Monika Watras

Tom Beardwell, a Year 13 veteran of this competition, produced ‘Chimera’, an extraordinarily accomplished sculpture in polymer clay, with a wolf’s exterior peeled away in places to reveal a human skeleton underneath.

Year 12 student Cameron Bray produced a wonderfully contemplative, spray painted portrait titled ‘Lois’. Another Year 12, Dan Pearce, produced an exquisite, abstract acrylic painting on the subject of his hobby, titled ‘Taekwondo Ballet’.

Year 13 student Monika Watras, who just missed getting selected last year, was successful this time around with a Terminator -tyled acrylic portrait of her boyfriend entitled ‘SIMCA 1000’.

Mrs Livingstone said: “Most of these exceptional students have a creative career planned for their future.

Tom Beardwell - Chimera

“In the mix we have a future professional special effects designer, a fine artist, an architect and a lawyer. We congratulate them on their recent success.”

in this challenging exhibition and we wish them well in their future endeavours.”