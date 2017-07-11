Students were touched by moving stories

Students touched by the plight of a couple whose baby was stillborn have raised hundreds of pounds for a charity that supported them.

Spalding Grammar School’s Wykeham House gathered £647.91 from weekly donations and cake sales for the ‘Forget Me Not’ suite in Basildon and Thurrock hospital.

Charity co-ordinators Pavels Saponenko and Shana Farrow present a cheque to teacher Chris Crane, with head of house Dave Endersbee looking on.

Each year the house holds a charity nomination process, in which students deliver pitches before two causes are chosen.

Year 13 student George Barratt had given a poignant talk about how his sister and former student Sarah Dale had recently suffered a stillborn birth of her daughter Matilda.

George explained how the hospital suite had supported Sarah and her husband Tom through this difficult time. The pledge received a staggering 68 per cent vote share.

The money raised was over £100 more thantheir previous charity best and was presented to Sarah and Tom by charity co-ordinators Pavels Saponenko and Shana Farrow.

The couple drove specially from London to attend a celebration assembly and Sarah spoke bravely about her experiences.

The second recipient was staff member Chris Crane, who recently completed the London Marathon on behalf of Asthma UK.

Mr Crane talked to the students about the resilience required and encouraged the students to undertake similar challenges. He was presented with a cheque for £145.29 from Pavels and Shana.

Head of Wykeham House Dave Endersbee said: “I was extremely proud and moved by both the stories given by the recipients of the donations and the students in the House for their support.”