Students rise to challenge

Spalding High School students from Year 8 through to Year 11 have performed exceptionally well in the national Intermediate Maths Challenge.

Students have achieved a school best of 86 certificates including a magnificent 11 gold, 34 silver and 41 bronze.

The school has never achieved so many gold certificates before and congratulate all students who took part.

The Challenge is aimed at students in Year 9 through to Year 11, although the school is happy for Year 8s to enter on a voluntary basis, and more than 3,000 schools compete nationally.

Nine High School students qualified for the next round including Year 11 student Annie Wakefield (Best in School and gold certificate), Year 10 student Niamh Mulley (Best in Year 10 and gold certificate) and Year 9 student Madison Tello-Espinosa (Best in Year 9 and gold certificate).

All nine students did exceptionally well, and Niamh won a Certificate of Merit for being in the top 25 per cent of this prestigious international round.

Year 8 student Hadleigh Devlin, although technically too young for the challenge, gained a Silver certificate and came 22nd out of 211 older students.