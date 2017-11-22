Students given ideas for careers in Long Sutton

The Peele Community College in Long Sutton hosted a careers fair in college which involved 37 exhibitors.

The Armed Forces, universities, further education and apprenticeship providers all highlighted careers in their industry to Year 9, 10 and 11 students.

UAH Sixth form student manager Sally Goodacre with Hollli Ward

As well as gaining valuable careers advice and information, Year 10 students also found out about work experience opportunities for when they go out on placement next May.

One local business who attended was Bakkavor who brought along information about their business, career opportunities and importantly their apprenticeship schemes for school leavers – vacancies that students were unaware of until the careers fair.

Previous Peele students and members of the local community also came along to chat with exhibitors.

Students enjoyed this whole experience and the fair was so successful that it will now be an annual event on the school calendar.