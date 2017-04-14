Students get an audience for their brilliant work

The Deepings School has held its first, week-long, Exhibition of Learning, to give an audience to its students’ work .

The exhibition was an ideal opportunity to showcase the progress students are making at the Deeping St James school in their learning in all subjects and the week was certainly a busy one.

Students, parents and governors, visitors, staff and head Richard Lord (third right) by maths display

Students had an open invitation to look around the exhibition at break and lunchtimes and were particularly impressed with the computer games designed and programmed by sixth form computer science students.

Others enjoyed watching the film made by the PE Department showing how students are learning in this subject and a film of a science lesson practical dissection.

Media studies generated lots of praise for the quality of work and students also spent time listening to music GCSE composition pieces or reading the display from history showing how a piece of historical writing is researched, drafted, marked, improved and completed.

The exhibition remained open after school to enable all staff and many visitors including governors, parents of Year 5 and 6 students from local primary schools, community representatives and primary head teachers to view the displays. On one evening Deepings School parents were warmly welcomed too.

Head teacher Richard Lord said: “The exhibition was an opportunity for us to provide a genuine showcase for our students’ work.

“I think that a really effective way to engage our students in learning is to create an authentic audience, giving them a sense that someone else, besides teachers, parents and carers, is truly interested in their work.

“The vast majority of work that students undertake in a secondary school is produced with the class teacher or perhaps an examiner as the intended audience.

“I am a firm believer that when students work in the context of producing a genuine product for an authentic audience, the result is enhanced achievement in content-area knowledge, literacy and personal learning skills.

“The highlight of the week for me so far has been one student saying ‘I want my work to be part of next year’s exhibition.’ Our job within school is to provide that student with the skills, confidence and opportunities to achieve that goal.’

Liz Quinn, regional director of CfBT School Trust, said: “The Exhibition of Learning at The Deepings was impressive.

“Staff and students are rightfully proud of the work exhibited and it’s enabled colleagues and peers to see what each other does.

“I was lucky enough to view the exhibition with a consultant on his first visit to Deepings. His reaction was very positive – so much so he is taking the idea back to the schools he works in. Congratulations to all involved.”

A video of the exhibition is on the school website and the departments will use the photos taken of the exhibition to create new displays around the school.

• See Tuesday’s Lincolnshire Free Press for a full page of pictures.