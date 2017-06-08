Students experience the world of work

Year 10 students from The Deepings School have completed their two-week work experience placements.

Marks & Spencer, Park Air, Tesco, Anglia Co-op, Vivacity, RAF Wittering, Peterborough United FC, John Lewis, Bauer Media, solicitors, architects, vets and local primary and nursery schools were just some of the 200-plus organisations who provided a placement to help students develop their employability skills and experience a taste of working life.

Euan at Exotic Pet Refuge

A number of students have been offered Saturday and holiday jobs and some will have the opportunity to join an apprenticeship programme following their exams next year. The school received excellent feedback from the organisations involved and many remarked on the outstanding contribution students had made.

Linda Taylor, who manages the work experience programme said: “We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to all the companies and organisations that have provided a placement to our students.”

Reja at M&S in Spalding