Student chefs from Bourne and Spalding show off their cooking skills

Eight enthusiastic young chefs from Spalding and Bourne Academies came together for the annual Rotary competition.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Spalding and Welland and hosted by Spalding Academy, the Rotary Young Chef Competition saw students challenged to cook a main course and dessert for two, within a budget of £10 and in 90 minutes or less.

Winner Caitlin Roche

The judges – Robert Presland and Philip Sammonds of Peterbrough Regional College and retired local restauranteur Albert Leonard – were impressed with the high standards and congratulated all the entrants on their interesting menus.

In first place was Caitlin Roche, of Bourne Academy, with fellow Bourne students Amy Taylor and Maddison Dimbleby second and third.

Keavy Langford of Spalding Academy came fourth.

In February, Keavy and Caitlin will represent Spalding and Bourne Rotary Clubs respectively in the 2018 District Finals in Peterborough.

Rotary president John Ralph presented certificates and prizes to the winners.

Organiser Rodney Britten said: “The standards this year were again excellent. This is a popular competition which encourages many young people to go on to study food science and catering at University.”