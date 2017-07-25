St Guthlac’s friends are reunited at Crowland hall

Students from the former St Guthlac’s School in Crowland had a night to remember on Saturday when a reunion party took place in the town.

Memories of teachers, classes, school trips and end-of-term pantomimes were strong at Crowland Royal British Legion Hall where about 55 former students reminisced about their past.

The end of year production of Oliver at St Guthlac's School, Crowland, from December 1983. Photo: SG110717-105TW.

The reunion was organised by St Guthlac’s “old girl” Annette Williams who came up with the idea after a mini-reunion last summer.

Annette said: “The school reunion idea came about when a group of about ten of us met up last July.

“One of our school friends, who left in 1983, now lives in Australia and as she was returning to this country for a holiday, we arranged a get-together in Spalding through social media.

“During a conversation, it was decided that we would put the idea out there on Facebook to see who would be interested in a school reunion.

“One of the reasons for doing it was because we thought it would be good to have a get-together as the school leavers of 1983 were all reaching their 50th birthdays.

“A St Guthlac’s reunion page was then set up and quite a bit of interest was received from the suggested school leaver years of between 1982 and 1984.

“We then decided on a venue before, earlier this year, a group of us met to make some final arrangements.”

St Guthlac’s, now home to South View Community Primary School, finally closed in August 2013 after it merged with the former George Farmer Technology and Language College to form University Academy Holbeach.

St Guthlae's School Renunion of 1983. At RBL Broadway,Crowland.

A report published by Lincolnshire County Council in 2011 described St Guthlac’s as “a significantly smaller school with a falling roll which is projected to be fewer than 300 by 2013”.

Annette said: “People liked St Guthlac’s because it was a small secondary school, quite friendly and it had a really good atmosphere.

“Everybody remembers the teachers because although they were quite strict, they were friendly as well.

“I thought that everybody really enjoyed the reunion where people were walking around and saying how surreal it was to see former school friends who they hadn’t seen for 35 years.”

The prospect of making the school reunion a regular event was boosted by Saturday’s get-together which brought some guests down from North Yorkshire.

Annette said: “We’ve always said how people from St Guthlac’s went on to be teachers after going to university.

“The reunion was really good in putting people in contact with others and it’s opened the doors for us to stay in touch.”

