Sporty students throwing, running and jumping too!

Eleven schools from across the area came to battle it out in various team races, throwing and jumping events at the annual School Games Lincolnshire South East Sportshall Athletics.

Organiser Rupert Gibson from Agilitas Sports was delighted with the passion and determination shown by all.

He thanked Spalding High School for hosting the event and providing Sports Leadership Academy students to act as officials.

Winning large primary school was Linchfield, with Moulton John Harrox second, Bourne Westfield third.

Edenham won the small schools contest, with Surfleet second and Cowbit third.

Linchfield and Edenham will now respresent the area at the County Competition.

The Games has its Team Up Teddy, Leona, supporting all girls competitions and the top three girls teams were Moulton John Harrox, Linchfield and Edenham, with the latter taking care of Leona until the next girls competition takes place.

