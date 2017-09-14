Sporty students at Spalding school

Pupils at Spalding Parish Church of England Day School celebrated National School Sport Week.

All the children were involved in an opening ceremony where they paraded their art work linked to school, Olympic and British values.

Teaching assistant Carol Felts, who volunteered in the 2012 Olympic Games, trained and led a drumming group of children from across the school.

Many links were made with sporting clubs across the community and the children enjoyed taster sessions in a variety of different sports.

Agilitas Sport, run by Rupert Gibson, kickstarted the week with a ‘Multi-Skills Festival’ for FS2, Y1 and Y2.

Three Y6 boys who play for Spalding United planned and ran a coaching session for the Y3 children linked to their specialist skills in defending, midfield and striking.

Fred Morris from Spalding Hockey Club inspired the Year 5 children and coached them in a range of skills.

Year 3 and Year 4 experienced sessions at Spalding Tennis Club with coach Glenn Perkins, and Alec Harding from Spalding Gymnastics Academy put the Year 2s through their paces developing a range of skills and movements.

Martin Beecham and Steve Machin ran Tag Rugby sessions for the Year 4 children and Jodi Ingamells worked with FS2 and Y6 to develop a dance routine with a Latin twist.

Friday morning saw the children take part in a sponsored event with former Olympic Gymnast, Marissa King. Each child in school took part in a fast and active workout to raise money for school. They then watched an inspirational assembly and demonstration of gymnastic skills which left them amazed.

Former pupil Chloe Hannam also gave an inspirational talk about her journey from being a pupil at school, to swimming in the Olympic trails and her scholarship in America to continue with her swimming career.

Parents and carers joined the children for their closing ceremony, on the Friday, which included a demonstration of each of the sports they had participated in.

National Sports Week officially closed with a ‘Stay and Play’ event for the children and their adults after school before they enjoyed a barbecue and lacrosse and cricket games.

Lacrosse was coached by teacher Amelia Siddall, a former England Development Squad player, and coaching cricket was Mark Laud, from Spalding Cricket Club,

The school would like to thank all the clubs who supported the week , which was organised by Kim Bird and Amelia Siddall.