Sporty fun for pupils

Pupils at Gosberton House Academy invited along family members to enjoy an action packed activities afternoon.

The ‘Dads, Lads and Lasses’ event was a challenge from pupils to dads, grandads and older siblings to take part in a fun and sporty afternoon on May 26.

Both parents and children had a go. Photo: SG260517-110TW

There were a variety of games, including archery, pool, basketball, cricket, football and proprioceptive challenges.

The activity was organised by sports coach Sam Howitt as part of the school’s ‘active engagement’ initiative.

The initiative is focused on enthusing the children and their families to want to participate and to enjoy the feeling of success and encourage a ‘can do’ approach.

Principal Louise Stanton thanked everyone for making the day such a great success. She said: “It is wonderful to see so many families so actively engaged in their child’s learning.

“The school’s ethos is one of Working Together Learning Together - creating a better future for everyone.”

The Academy is a specialist primary school mainly for children with an Autistic Spectrum Disorder. It offers primary education for children with a range of specialist needs.

To aid the youngsters, family members were given a visual plan of the activities on offer so the children could tick them off once complete.

