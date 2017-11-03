Sports fun for all at Holbeach Primary

Holbeach Primary Academy and Agilitas Sports came together to hold their annual school games day.

Years 1 to 6 took part in many different sports depending on age, with Key Stage one taking part in multi-skills activities and Years 3 and 4 playing tag rugby, netball and bocce.

One of the activities taking place in the multi-skills competition. Photo: SG131017-121TW

Years 5 and 6 enjoyed volleyball, bocce and quicksticks, which is a junior version of hockey.

PE Leader at the school, Clive Green, said: “We have a good relationship with Agilitas from the various sports events we have been to and they have agreed to come in and hold days like this for us.”

The Agilitas staff and PE teachers from Holbeach Primary Academy joined together to help run the day, which was originally planned for the summer before the weather intervened.

“Events like this allow the children to get active in sports during school time and compete for a trophy,” Clive added.

Another one of the events in the multi-skills competition. Photo: SG131017-104TW

The children competed in their houses for the trophy and it was the Yellow house who came away from the day with the trophy.

The school has already had a busy year with sport as pupils have already taken part in the Year 3 and 4 tag rugby festival and cross country race, with football and netball tournaments still to come.

Everybody had a great time at the multi-skills event. Photo: SG131017-109TW

Celebrating a good result in the multi-skills competition. Photo: SG131017-107TW