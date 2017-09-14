Sporting students are inspired by world greats

Students from Thomas Middlecott Academy in Kirton witnessed history as they were given an incredible opportunity to attend the IAAF World Championships in London last month.

They were part of 40 picked from the David Ross Education Trust’s secondary academies following an inspirational year of sporting achievement.

The event, which was held at the London Stadium situated within the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, saw some of the world’s most inspirational sporting icons, including Usain Bolt and Mo Farah, take to the stage in a host of athletics events.

Aspiring athletes from the Trust’s ten secondary academies across Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire watched Team GB’s gold medal winning team compete in the Men’s 4 x 100m relay, while the women’s team fought on for the silver medal.

This opportunity, made possible by the Education Trust’s partnership with Team GB, is one of the many events within the Trust’s enrichment programme that aims to motivate and encourage young people to develop their talents and discover their passions.