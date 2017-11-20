Spalding school to host meeting on planned academy for vulnerable children

Parents against plans to turn South Holland Post 16 Centre into a special school for challenging youngsters can put their views at a meeting in Spalding next month.

The meeting to discuss plans by South Yorkshire educators Wellspring Academy Trust to open a new Springwell Academy Spalding at the centre in Matmore Gate will take place at Spalding High School on Thursday, December 7, at 6pm.

At least 125 people have backed a petition opposing the plans which were unveiled at a public meeting two weeks ago in Sleaford, more than 25 miles from the Post 16 Centre site.

Michele Anderson, headmistress of Spalding High School, said: “Since reading about the proposed alternative provision education unit in Spalding, we have been in regular contact with (Lincolnshire County Council).

“We are very disappointed that it has been deemed unviable for post-16 vocational education to remain in Spalding and also concerned that Wellspring Academy Trust chose not to hold a meeting about its plans locally.

“Spalding High School staff and governors attended the Sleaford meeting and we are pleased that Wellspring has taken us up on the offer of using the school hall for a meeting with local residents and interested parties on Thursday, December 7, at 6pm.

“The Trust has now also offered to meet with local head teachers on the same day but this in no way reflects collaboration between the High School and the Trust.

“We merely offered our facilities so that local meetings might more easily take place and we would politely request that members of the public travelling to the meeting by car should use public car parks as space on the school site is limited and surrounding residential streets quickly become congested.”

