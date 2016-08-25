Spalding’s Post 16 students excel but there will be no new intake this year

Outstanding results achieved by South Holland Post 16 Centre’s students don’t appear to have guaranteed the vocational sixth form’s future.

Two thirds of BTEC students gained Distinction* or Distinction, equal to three A* or A grades at A-level, but the Post 16 isn’t taking on new students next month.

A former governor of Spalding’s Sir John Gleed School (SJGS), Chris Schofield, said: “If there are no new students in September the future does not look promising. Where has there been any consultation about this?”

The school and Post 16 Centre are under the control of CfBT (CST), an education trust, until they switch to Bourne Academy’s South Lincolnshire Academy Trust (SLAT) on September 1.

Lucy Conley, on behalf of SLAT, said: “The Post 16 Centre is not admitting students in September, due to the low numbers of students who applied for this provision. All students in the current Year 11 have been provided with appropriate information, advice and guidance on their futures and their educational provision from September.

“All options regarding the Sixth Form Post 16 Centre will be considered by the SLAT from September 1 when the sponsorship of the school begins.”

Asked if options included closure, Ms Conley replied: “There have been no such discussions related to your question at the moment, as all our focus has been on transferring the school from CST (CFBT) to the SLAT.”

In recent months CfBT was accused of failing to market the centre and of running it down by placing a question mark over its future.

The £3million centre opened in 2008 after a long campaign to make vocational studies available on a Spalding campus.

Mr Schofield, who has congratulated students on their success, will raise the latest drama with MP John Hayes.

The South Holland and the Deepings MP is an ardent supporter of both SJGS, which is changing its name to Spalding Academy, and of the Post 16 Centre and in the past has said he wants to see the best outcomes for students and their families.

Mr Schofield said this week: “Why are CfBT/SLAT allowed to make life changing decisions affecting our students without any local representation and knowledge of the history of SJGS?”

He belonged to the governing body of the school when its members were sacked by CfBT and replaced with a hand-picked rapid improvement board (RIB).

Mr Schofield says details were given to former governors of sums due to the Post 16 Centre that went unclaimed.

He still wants to know if that has any bearing on the present situation – and if anyone was ever held to account.

