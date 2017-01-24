Spalding PE teacher setting London Marathon example for charity

A PE teacher at Spalding Grammar School is setting a fine example for his students by running in this year’s London Marathon.

Chris Crane (34), of Spalding, has set himself the target of finishing the 26.2-mile race on Sunday, April 23, in about four hours.

The London Marathon is something I’ve always wanted to do and I’m really looking forward to it, even though it’s going to be a massive challenge Chris Crane, PE teacher, Spalding Grammar School

Mr Crane also hopes to raise at least £1,800 for Asthma UK after he was diagnosed with the condition himself as a two-year-old.

He said: “My training is going well and I’m starting to do a bit more longer runs which I’m getting into.

“It’s a strange thing to say when it comes to marathon running but I’m enjoying my training and I’m having lots of support from students, staff and parents.

“The London Marathon is something I’ve always wanted to do and I watched it last year thinking if I could get to the next level.

“I’m really looking forward to it, even though it’s going to be a massive challenge with the pain I’m going to be in.”

Mr Crane, head of Moulton House at Spalding Grammar School, is the fifth entrant for the London Marathon to be profiled by the Lincolnshire Free Press and our sister newspaper, the Spalding Guardian, this year.

The PE teacher is also the second runner to be raising money for Asthma UK, alongside Sutton Bridge sweets and chocolate maker Adrian Pitt (35) who was featured in last week’s Free Press.

Mr Crane said: “My asthma was quite severe, but I never used it as a barrier for participating in sport.

“It’s something I know the effects of through Asthma UK, a charity that has supported me for 30 years.

“Asthma UK has given me an awareness of how to deal with asthma by medication, administering and controlling it.

“So I’m aiming to raise about £1,800 as a way of giving something back to a charity that educated me about asthma.”

Good luck messages for Mr Crane and pledges of sponsorship have come in from students and parents, taking him more than a quarter of the way towards his £1,800 target, with three months of hard training still to go.

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting out there on the streets of London and seeing some of the sites.

“My two daughters and other family members are coming down to support me and to pick me up at the end of the race.

“All I’m concerned about now is getting injured so close to the big day.”

To sponsor Mr Crane, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=ChristopherCrane2