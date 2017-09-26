Spalding Parish School pupils take up Body Coach challenge

Celebrity body coach Joe Wicks’ mission to get one million children exercising in one week was taken up by Year 5 and 6 pupils from Spalding Parish Church of England Day School.

The 127 children (and some staff members) met in the school hall every day at 10am to complete the 30-minute-high energy workout.

Pupils from Spalding Parish School take on the Body Coach challenge

They joined the live steram on Joe’s YouTube channel to join thousands of schools across the country. The children were thrilled to get a shout out from the Body Coach himself.

This marks the first event with ‘Health at the heart of SPCEDS.’