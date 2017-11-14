Spalding Parish school kids are ‘Reading for Pleasure’

Year Six children from Spalding Parish Church of England Day School supported the town’s library with their Social Enterprise Week.

It was an engaging and fantastic morning hosted by the team at Spalding Library who developed a wide range of ‘Reading for Pleasure’ activities for the 64 children to take part in.

The children were also extremely excited to also meet the library’s Pet as Therapy and Reading Dog Cai and its owner Sue.

One activity used the book ‘Wonder’ and the children were encouraged to develop acts of kindness on postcards which will be placed inside books ready to be borrowed from the library.

The Year 6 teachers Kim Bird, Amelia Siddall and Emma Weatherhill would like to thank Spalding Library for all their support and encouragement.

They say the children from Spalding Parish Church of England Day School are gaining so much from this great community link.