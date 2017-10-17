Spalding Parish Church of Engalnd Day School made £245 with Macmillan Coffee Morning

Have your say

Spalding Parish Church of Engalnd Day School joined fundraisers across the country to host a Macmillan Coffee morning.

Year 6 teachers Amelia Siddall and Emma Weatherhill and their pupils organised and hosted the , sharing it with parents, carers and children across the school.

During the week, Sarah Hendry baked over 150 shortbread biscuits with the Year 6 children ready for the special morning.

The school also received many donations of cakes and biscuits from families – the most donations to date.

The morning was well attended and the school would like to thank everyone who donated, attended and worked hard to support this great fundraiser, which made £245.17.