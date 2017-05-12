Spalding nursery gets ‘muddy’ with sponsored walk

Youngsters at Monkshouse Nursery in Spalding got fit and messy at the same time to raise money for charity.

The children took part in a “Muddy Puddle Sponsored Walk” and were joined by TV character Peppa Pig.

The walk, in aid of the charity Save The Children, gave youngsters the chance to wear wellies and coats as they went on the fun walk, jumping in as many puddles as possible.

It was all led by Peppa Pig herself and nursery teacher Nicky Clarke said, “The children all had fun jumping in the muddy puddles and they enjoyed the walk.”

Children and teachers also made biscuits and cakes to sell to raise money for the charity and the nursery should find out next week how much money was raised for the charity. SG090517-100TW.