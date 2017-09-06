Spalding Nacro students celebrate 100% success in Maths and English

Students from the Spalding centre social justice charity, Nacro, are celebrating after they all gained GCSE passes in English and Maths.

Senior Tutor at Nacro Spalding education centre Zoe Whitmore said: ““We are absolutely delighted with the progress our post-16 students have made and all their hard work in the lead up to their GCSE exams this summer.

“English and Maths skills are critical for moving in to further education, training or employment.

“Nacro staff work hard to support young people for whom mainstream education has not been the right place, so that they can develop the essential skills they need to succeed.

“We are extremely proud of all our students and their achievements.”

The Nacro team would encourage any students that want to learn at a pace that suits them or find that they haven’t got the results they wanted and wish to explore their next steps to see how Nacro can help. Visit http://bit.ly/nacroeducentres