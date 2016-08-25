Spalding High School’s amazing GCSE performance sees 20 per cent of all grades at A*

Only tears of happiness could be found at Spalding High School when GCSE students found all their hard work had paid off.

The vast majority of Year 11 students are staying on at the school’s sixth form to study A-Level courses along with a large number of transferees from different schools.

Celebrating their results are Aleks Browko (left) and Megan Speechley.

Headmistress Michele Anderson was “very pleased” with the students as 97 per cent of them achieved at least five A* to C grades, and 20 per cent of all grades achieved were A*s.

She said: “This is a lovely cohort of young women who have worked incredibly hard over the last five years to do so well at the High School.

“They approached the examination period with determination and resilience and have been rewarded with a credible set of grades.”

Lily Smith (16), of Holbeach, who got A*s for all 11 of her subjects, said: “I’m feeling amazing although I can’t stop shaking and smiling.

“I’m very proud of myself and happy with what I achieved. I’d like to thank all my teachers for being so amazing.” she added. Lily will stay on at the High School to study A-Levels in Drama, Biology, Art and History.

Abbie Crunkhorn (16), of Gosberton, who also came away with 11 A*s, said: “My results are so good and I don’t know what to think, my mind has gone blank.”

She will now study A-Levels in English Literature, Classical Civilisations, History and German at the High School’s sixth form.

Emily Douglas (16), of Crowland, achieved ten A*s and one A. She will stay at the High School to study A-Levels in English Literature, German, History and Geography.

She said: “I’m so happy that all my hard work has paid off, and it’s thanks to my teachers and my friends for their support.”

Other successes include Millie Dougherty (16), of Thorney, who achieved eight A*s and three As and was “very happy” with her results.

Also Aleks Browko (16), of Spalding, who came away with five A*s, three As and two B grades and was “really happy” with her results. She will study A-Levels at the Spalding Grammar School.