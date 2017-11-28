Spalding High School netballers are invincible

The brilliant Year 11 netball team at Spalding High School are celebrating after being crowned county champions.

The dominant team won all six of their matches at the tournament in Skegness, ending with a 15-3 thrashing of Banovallum School.

There were three age group competitions on the day and the High School were the only team to maintain a 100 per cent record, also scoring the most goals and conceding the fewest.

They were focused, highly motivated, played with class and great sportsmanship.

This was a truly outstanding performance by the girls, who have never been beaten in five years of secondary education.

They have been county champions for the three years they have been eligible to compete and really wanted to show their class in this, their final county event together.

They will now represent Lincolnshire at regional level in January.

Headmistress Michele Anderson said: “We are incredibly proud of the team, both in the manner in which they played and the success they achieved.

“This level of success does not just happen when on the court and in matches but in the hours and hours of practice the girls put in most days of the week.

“They have been supported by their coach Mrs Moss, who despite having broken her ankle recently, was determined to be at the tournament to support the students.

“She was ably assisted by Mrs Burnett and the parents of the girls in the team. I not only want to congratulate the team but also to express my thanks to the staff and parents who have supported them and we wish them the best of luck for January.”