Spalding and Holbeach students make profits in enterprise task

Students in Spalding and Holbeach have been learning the art of making deals as part of a scheme that is just the business.

Year 12 students at Spalding Grammar School and University Academy Holbeach (UAH) have set up businesses as part of the Young Enterprise scheme which aims to bring out the skills needed to become an entrepreneur.

Brandon Pontin, managing director of Glow!, a company which runs discos at Spalding Grammar School, said: “We spent a day brainstorming various ideas and then chose to put on parties for students in Years 7, 8 and 9.

“Every penny we make goes into the Glow! bank account and it’s a one-year business that we liquidate at the end of the school year.

“We’ve made just over £300 profit so far after an event two weeks ago, a disco for just over 100 younger students.

“The Glow! team loved it and we have another event coming up for the students in March.”

BUSINESS MINDS: George Biggs and Jade Coshia-Mortimer at the St Nicholas Christmas Fayre. Photo supplied.

April Smith, Head of Business and Economics at Spalding Grammar School, said: “The Young Enterprise Company Programme is part of the Year 12 Enrichment curriculum where students work in teams to develop their own businesses.

“This involves designing a product or service, then finance, produce, market and selling it, with students even getting to keep the profits.

“Students follow the Young Enterprise national programme, leading to entry into the regional and, if successful, national competitions.

“Throughout the course, students develop skills in project planning, delivery and presentations.

“Students are be mentored through the process which means they will have full control of the team’s progress through the course.”

Meanwhile, 15 Young Enterprise students from UAH have set up Panthera Apparel, producing a range of custom-dyed T-shirts, bags, mobile phone cases and hoodies.

Donna Allen, head of sixth form at UAH, said: “The products have been popular with members of the public at events across Lincolnshire, including the Crowland Abbey Craft and Food Fair.

“Participation at these events has given our students valuable life skills, such as the confidence to approach members of the public and handing money.

“We are extremely proud of the initiative, motivation, and commitment that the students have demonstrated in setting up and running their company, Panthera Apparel.

“They have been proactive and innovative in their marketing which has resulted in high sales so far.

“The group now intends to develop their product portfolio and are looking forward to the Young Enterprise area finals in March,

“We are sure that they all have a bright future ahead of them in business.”