Spalding Academy students’ charity effort for Leprosy Mission

Students and tutors of Peake House at Spalding Academy have raised money for The Leprosy Mission.

The students had chosen to support The Mission as their chosen charity during the academic year 2016-17.

They collected used stamps throughout the year to give to the charity and tutors from Peake House made and sold pancakes for 20p on Shrove Tuesday.

A cheque for £28.16 has beenhanded over to The Leprosy Mission.

Pictured are, from left (Back): Irbe Biedri, Marshall Purvis, Ty Croft, Sophia Kubacka, Freja Congrieve-George and (front) Milly King, Raluka Gheorgne and fundraising captain Deimante Kozyrbn.

