Spalding Academy dancers to ‘Sparkle and Shine’ at Christmas time!

Spalding Academy’s dance troupe has beend rehearsing incredibly hard since September to put on an evening of entertainment for family and friends.

‘Sparke and Shine, It’s Christmas Time’ will be performed at the school on Thursday and Friday, December 14 and 15, with doors opening at 6pm each evening for a 6.30pm start. The show includes two staff dances.

Tickets cost £4 for adults, £3 for children 16 and under and under-threes are free. A family ticket for two adults and two children is £12.

They can be bought from student reception.