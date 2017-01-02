Spalding 345 Playgroup counts on a good education after positive Ofsted report

A Spalding playgroup is continuing its good run of giving youngsters the best possible preparation for life at primary school.

The 345 Playgroup, based at Spalding United Reformed Church (URC) in Pinchbeck Road, was rated “Good” in all areas by Ofsted after an inspection last month.

It is the second consecutive “Good” grading for the playgroup from Ofsted in three years and further evidence of its changing fortunes since parents were told by a previous owner that the playgroup was to close in November 2012.

Georgina Twelves, who took over the nursery four years ago alongsid Spalding recruitment business owner Brendan Moran, said: “We’re more than happy with what Ofsted said and I’m just proud of the staff and everything we’ve achieved.

“We’re pleased that Ofsted has realised that children are making good progress and that they are safe, secure and thriving.

“Early years regulations have changed a great deal since the last report in September 2013 and we’ve taken note of all the changes since our last Ofsted inspection.

“During that time, we’ve continued to offer high-quality education at our site and we’ll continue to do that.”

An extract from the Ofsted report on 345 Playgroup said: “Teaching is consistently good and, on occasions, excellent.

“Children arrive confidently and are ready to learn, they separate from parents readily and are soon busy playing with staff and friends.

“Staff are knowledgeable about children’s backgrounds and ensure they have positive, meaningful experiences that enhance their development effectively.”

The playgroup started teaching children from the URC Church in 1985 and changed ownership twice in September 2008 and November 2012.

It currently has six teaching staff and up to 40 children, aged between two and four, on its register.

Georgina said: “We’ve recently opened a downstairs room where children can go out freely into the garden as the weather gets a bit nicer.

“We’re also looking at addressing any issues of funding for new resources we want to purchase.

“All the time, we have Brendan working behind the scenes in support of the playgroup and we work together quite nicely.

“Brendan is always there to give assistance when needed.”

Georgina confirmed that work is already under way to better monitor children’s progress against “the impact of the teaching”, as advised by Ofsted.

“We’ve put into practice ways to support the overall teaching and development of a good group environment here,” Georgina said.