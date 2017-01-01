South Holland’s village schools are on an upward curve, say Ofsted

A “significant improvement” in the quality of education at village schools in South Holland has been recognised by Ofsted.

In a report on learning and teaching in the East Midlands, Ofsted’s regional director Chris Russell praised schools and county education leaders for having “implemented a number of strategies to tackle underachievement”.

Mr Russell revealed that the number of pupils going to rural primary schools in the district rated as “good or better” by Ofsted had soared from 54 per cent to nearly 90 per cent in the last three years.

In a letter to Debbie Barnes, director of children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, Mr Russell said: “I write to congratulate you and your colleagues for working successfully to significantly increase the proportion of pupils living in the South Holland area who attend ‘good or better’ schools.

“The strategies you implemented have significantly improved the quality of leadership, management and teaching in South Holland.

“Consequently, almost nine out of every ten pupils living in the South Holland area now attend ‘good or better’ schools.

“There are also signs of improved outcomes for pupils in South Holland schools.”

Among the primary schools rated “good or outstanding” by Ofsted in the past 12 months were Tydd St Mary, Gedney Church End, Lutton St Nicholas, Surfleet and Moulton John Harrox.

Mr Russell highlighted measures, including “partnership working between schools”, training for governors, teachers and closer working between headteachers.

Ms Barnes said: “We want to ensure all pupils receive a very high standard of education and achieve well.

“When we see areas of underachievement, we are determined to put that right as all children deserve the best opportunities. “As the educational landscape becomes ever more challenging, it is pleasing to see that our efforts with South Holland schools are making a real impression on children and young people in the area.”