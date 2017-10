University Academy Holbeach held a special Harvest Assembly for Year 7 where pupils were invited to bring in produce and the Academy’s Chamber Choir performed music, including an African song called ‘We Plough The Wheat’.

Later that day, the Choir visited Holbeach Hospital and performed a range of pieces to the residents and delivered the gifts brought in by Year 7.

It was a very successful event, the choir sang beautifully and the residents seemed to really enjoy it.