Six schools get together for a day of sporting fun

Pupils from six primary schools came together to enjoy a fun packed day of tag rugby.

Upon arrival at Bourne Rugby Club, pupils from Market Deeping Community, Thurlby, Baston, Bourne Westfield, Bourne Abbey and Elsea Park were split into mixed teams.

They then had 90 minutes of coaching from Y10 Sports Leader students from Bourne Grammar.

In the afternoon the same small teams all enjoyed games of Tag so they could practice their new-found skills and experience some competition.

The event was one of many competitions and festivals this year organised by School Games organiser Rupert Gibson from the Lincolnshire South East School Sport Partnership.

Rupert said: “As well as having lots of fun, the pupils displayed many of the values that The School Games tries to develop, such as honesty, respect, passion, determination, teamwork and self belief.

“It was great to see so many pupils taking part and enjoying sport. I hope this may lead to them playing some more sport and for some of them to take the next step and join a club.”

Adam Binns from Bourne Rugby Club was on hand to speak to the pupils and invite them to come down and play on Sunday mornings at the club.

Thanks go to Bourne Grammar for their leaders and facilities, Bourne Rugby Club for the use of their facilities and Spalding High School who are the host school for the School Games Organiser.