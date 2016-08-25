Sir John Gleed School takes ‘In Unity We Learn’ motto to heart with GCSE success

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The end of exactly 75 years of learning under the name of Sir John Wilson Gleed meant as much as the positive GCSE grades gained by students in Spalding.

Students arrived for their exam results at Sir John Gleed School last Thursday with a sign showing its new name Spalding Academy already up above the main entrance.

But the school’s motto of “In Unity We Learn” shone through as Year 11 students delivered some fantastic individual GCSE results”, according to Head of academy Will Scott.

He said: “There was a mixture of tears and nervousness, along with some ups and downs as well, but I am delighted with the successes of our Year 11 students in their GCSE exams.

“Although we have a vocational, South Holland Post-16 Centre where our qualifications were good this year, we also had some fantastic, individual GCSE results as well.

“Thursday was about celebrating with the students, as well as wishing them every success as they move on to post-16 education.”

Head Girl Millie Barnett. Oliver Chapman and Amy Wass at Sir John Gleed School, Spalding. Photo by Michael Fysh.

Mr Scott was especially pleased for head girl Millie Barnett (16), of Weston, who carried her responsibilities as the school’s leading student representative on the same shoulders as those that earned an A* in English Literature, alongside two As, two Bs and four Cs.

Millie said: “I’m quite chuffed because the A* and As were in the subjects I wanted to do at A-level and they were the ones I worked the hardest in,

“I actually really enjoyed it at school and now I’m going to Spalding High School sixth form to study Drama, English, Ethics and Philosphy.

“It’s going to be a bit different, but I’m quite proud to be going there and I’m going to a party to celebrate my GCSE grades.”

Mr Scott said: “Millie has performed in all our school shows and also shown visitors around the school, given people tours, helped out at our open evenings and she even organised a sports event for our Year 10 students to raise money for Sport Relief.”

Another student who cried tears of joy was Amy Wass (16), of Spalding, who had two As and four Cs amongst her grades.

Amy said: “I didn’t realise I was going to do that well, even though I was working really hard at school.

“I cried before taking my exams because I was really nervous, but it’s paid off now.

“I wasn’t expecting to pass everything so it proves that I can do things if I work hard enough.”

Meanwhile, twin sisters Emily and Charlotte Miller (both 16), of Moulton, are facing up to going their separate ways in further education after picking up 13 GCSEs between.

Charlotte, who also collected a BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council) pass in Home Cooking Skills, said: “We’re both very pleased with our results.

“I’m going to sixth form where I have four options open to me, so I’m planning to go home and have a coffee while I think about what I’m going to do next.”

Emily, who is going to study photography at Boston College, said: “It’s been interesting at school because we were both in the same English and Maths groups, but for Science we were in different groups.

“It was really challenging but we stayed together throughout it all and when one of us was struggling, the other one helped out.”

Andy Miller, the twins’ father, said: “It’s going to be interesting to see them moving forward now because it’s the first time they will have been separated in terms of their learning.

“It’s the next chapter in their educational lives so it will be exciting to see how they fare, not that we’ve got any concerns about them.”