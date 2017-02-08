Sign for Dance Academy

Parents in South Holland looking to keep their children busy can help a youngster fulfil her dream of dancing in America.

Poppy Gill (12) is inviting children, including those with learning needs, to her half-term Dance Academy in Spalding next week.

DANCE ACADEMY: Poppy Gill (12) will be sharing her "popping, locking and grooving" secrets with youngsters when she hosts a half-term Dance Academy in Spalding next week. Photo supplied.

The workshop takes place at St Norbert’s Community Hall in St Thomas’ Road on Wednesday, February 15, with the day split up into three sessions spread over three hours.

Poppy, a Year 8 student at Spalding High School, said: “I’m fundraising for my dance commitments this year, starting with the British Hip Hop Dance Championships in Portsmouth next weekend.

“This is the qualification round for the World Hip Hop Dance Championships in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, in August and I’m hoping to raise at least £2,500 for the year.

“So I also thought that the best way I could give something back to the community would be to run some street dance workshops during the half-term holidays.”

Poppy and her dance group, Entity Allstars, reached the Grand Final of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2015 and she was part of another group, Unity Academy, that competed in Sky TV’s Got to Dance final a year earlier.

Lisa Gill (44), Poppy’s mum and helper at the workshops, said: “Dancing is something Poppy is good at and feels passionate about.

“But it’s not just about dancing as it also teaches her life skills.”

Classes are for five to eight-year-olds from noon to 12.45pm, eight to 13s from 1pm until 2pm and children with learning needs between 2.15pm and 3pm.

The cost is £5 per child but you must book in advance by calling 07900 874152 or email onlyonelisag@yahoo.com