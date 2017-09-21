Search

Science and golf at Tydd St Mary

Young golfers from Tydd St Mary Primary School
Young golfers from Tydd St Mary Primary School

It’s been a busy first couple of weeks back at Tydd St Mary Church of England Primary School with an enrichment day and a science visit.

During the enrichment day, all the children had an opportunity to try their hand at golf .

Science Day at Tydd St Mary Primary School

Science Day at Tydd St Mary Primary School

The school also welcomed Spalding Grammar School head of science Mr Kilby who, as part of a Primary/Secondary Liaison Programme, is taking his Science Van around local primary schools delivering practical workshops.

His first visit to the school focused on growing crystals with Year 4 and 5 pupils.

The children thoroughly enjoyed both activities.