Science and golf at Tydd St Mary

It’s been a busy first couple of weeks back at Tydd St Mary Church of England Primary School with an enrichment day and a science visit.

During the enrichment day, all the children had an opportunity to try their hand at golf .

Science Day at Tydd St Mary Primary School

The school also welcomed Spalding Grammar School head of science Mr Kilby who, as part of a Primary/Secondary Liaison Programme, is taking his Science Van around local primary schools delivering practical workshops.

His first visit to the school focused on growing crystals with Year 4 and 5 pupils.

The children thoroughly enjoyed both activities.