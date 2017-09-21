Science and golf at Tydd St Mary

It’s been a busy first couple of weeks back at Tydd St Mary Church of England Primary School with an enrichment day and a science visit.
During the enrichment day, all the children had an opportunity to try their hand at golf .
The school also welcomed Spalding Grammar School head of science Mr Kilby who, as part of a Primary/Secondary Liaison Programme, is taking his Science Van around local primary schools delivering practical workshops.
His first visit to the school focused on growing crystals with Year 4 and 5 pupils.
The children thoroughly enjoyed both activities.
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.