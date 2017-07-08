Schools come together for rounders challenge

Langtoft and Sutton St James are celebrating after coming out victorious in the Year 5 and 6 School Games Rounders competition.

The day of sport took place at Spalding Grammar School last week, with Langtoft the large primary school winners and Sutton St James the victorious small school.

Rounders action

Spalding Monkshouse were second large school, with Ayscoughfee’s A and B teams tying with Weston Hills for third.

Second small school was Moulton Chapel, with the Holbeach St Marks and Gedney Drove End team third.

Teams from 23 schools took part in the event, run by Rupert Gibson, from Agilitas Sports.

On a day that became wetter and wetter, the teams played in leagues in the morning and then into knock outs in the afternoon.

At the start of the day there was clearly a marked variety of rounders knowledge and playing ability but after a few games everyone was having great games with many hard-fought close contests.

The standard of umpiring by the sports leaders from Spalding High School was fantastic.

Other results: Large schools – 6th=: Moulton John Harrox, Long Sutton, Bourne Abbey, Bourne Westfield, Spalding Primary; 11th=: Spalding St Norberts, Spalding St Johns, Sutton Bridge Westmere A, Sutton Bridge Westmere B, Deeping St James Linchfield; 16th= Holbeach A, Holbeach B, Crowland South View A, Crowland South View B.

Small schools – 4th Shepeau Stow/Gedney Hill; 5th Cowbit; 6th Bourne Elsea Park.

• Two pages of pictures in Thursday’s (June 6) Spalding Guardian.