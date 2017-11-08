School celebrates super students

Spalding High School handed out their annual awards to students in last year’s Year Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten.

Awards included prizes for academic achievement, form tutor prizes, contributions to sport, music and drama at the school, certificates of merit, and contributions to form and school life in general.

Year 10 and 11 prize winners

Lara Ray, who helped organise the awards ceremony, said: “The afternoon was a celebration of all that our students have achieved.”

Special awards were presented to those students who did that little bit more in the academic year.

The lower school prizes went to: Old Girls prize for contribution: Emily Richards, PTA prize for outstanding effort across the curriculum: Poppy Gill, SHS prize for progress in Year Seven: Jemima Dodd, SHS prize for progress in Year Eight: Julia Topka.

Upper School awards went to: Adams prize for English: Zivile Dambrauskaite, Mathematics prize: Annie Vayro, Technology prize: Toni Philip, Prize for commitment in Modern Languages: Natasha Oliver, KS3 Prize for Science: Natasha Oliver, Year 10 prize for Science: Isabel Ferris, Old Girls prize for contribution to school life: Arpa Jahan, PTA prize for outstanding effort across the curriculum: Libby Burchnall, SHS prize for progress in Year Nine: Maddie Coupland, SHS prize for progress in Year 10: Jessica Jeakings.

In total 270 awards were handed out, 144 for lower school and 126 for upper school students.

“The girls have shown a great attitude over the last year so we wanted to reward them for all their hardwork.” Lara added.