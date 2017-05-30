Samaritans profit after some great work by musical youth

Young musicians from the sixth form at University Academy Holbeach presented a cheque for just over £1000 to Peterborough Samaritans after two successful concerts.

Funds had been raised by the BTEC Music group who organised the events earlier this year.

They involved many of the music department’s groups, including the Big Band and the Chamber Choir. The school also had a non-uniform day when pupils pay to wear their own clothes.

Austin Walker-Hyde and Edward King presented the cheque to Gill Graper, a Governor at the Academy and a volunteer with Peterborough Samaritans.

Gill had given a talk to sixth formers at an sssembly, about the work done by Samaritans and said how delighted she was with the very generous donation.

The Peterborough branch has to raise over £40,000 every year to ensure it can meet all its running costs.

Both in their final year at the Academy, Austin and Edward have been offered places at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford where they will study for degrees in Music.

Sam Graper, head of music at UAH, said: “We have been very fortunate to have two such talented and enthusiastic musicians who have made a wonderful contribution to the musical life of the school and helped to encourage many younger pupils to participate in instrumental and singing groups.”