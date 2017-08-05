Running pupils from Spalding’s Priory School now dressed for success

A building firm donated hundreds of pounds worth of running kit to a special needs school in Spalding, to help them look their best during competitions.

Princebuild of Gosberton provided the Priory School with 20 new sports tops, after a teaching assistant who attended the competitions noticed their previous outfits were looking past their best.

Springfileds Daffodil competition winners from the Prioery School are pictured with teacher Lorianne Derric and Inga Maxwell of Springfields. Back: Ross, Ben and Jake, front Lill. Photo: SG170717-100TW

Now the pupils have brand-new tops with the Princebuild logo and in the company’s colours – green and gold.

Karen Antcliffe, who organised the tops, said: “”It was the fact that I went to a cross-country competition in Norwich and the pupils’ running tops looked dowdy and not up to par.

“We noticed other schools were sponsored by other building firms, so I had the idea to approach Princebuild.

“I got in contact in April to see if they would sponsor us and we’ve had the sports tops done in Princebuild’s colours and they were presented to us at an assembly.

“I’d just like to thank Princebuild for the kit. They spent over £400 and provided us with 20 tops.”

• Priory School students enjoyed success in this year’s Springfields Horticultural Society daffodil competition.

Students were tasked with drawing, painting or taking a photograph of a daffodil or daffodils, in colour or black and white.

