Reading fun at school with author Billy Bob Buttons

Spalding Parish Church of England Day School pupils were visited by their Patron of Reading, author Billy Bob Buttons.

The day was key in promoting one of the school’s key aims of ‘Reading for Pleasure’ and the pupils enjoyed a full day of reading and writing workshops with Billy Bob.

He started by visiting the new intake in FS2 and sharing a story with them, before working with each year group. After school, Billy Bob hosted a book signing.

He will be visiting again next term to open the school’s new library.