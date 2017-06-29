Pupils learning to keep it fresh after food firm pays a visit

Wingland Foods has introduced local schoolchildren to a range of new healthy food options as part of ‘Healthy Eating Week’.

A team from Wingland – part of Bakkavor Group and a major employer in Sutton Bridge – visited Sutton St.

They held an active session for Years 5 and 6, focusing on eating well and lunchbox options.

Wingland makes a range of fresh salad and vegetable products for Waitrose and brought a variety of new foods the pupils hadn’t tasted before.

They included pomegranate, edible flowers, avocado, red pepper, asparagus, fresh mint, sugar snap peas, houmous, heritage tomatoes, kale, physalis, passion fruit, papaya and kiwi.

Children also had fun making healthy alternatives for lunch and making their own salads and sandwiches using pitta bread and wraps.

Bev Cameron, business HR manager at Wingland Foods, said: “As a business we are passionate about fresh produce.

“It was great to get the children involved in the making and preparation of nutritious foods, and we hope to have helped instil in them at an early age the skills required to lead a healthy lifestyle.”