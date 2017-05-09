Pupils get insight into the past of Crowland Abbey

Children from South View Primary School in Crowland found out more about the history of their area when they got an insight into the town’s famous abbey.

They explored the ruins of Crowland Abbey and used an interactive programme that showed how the original building used to look.

Children from South View Primary School visit Crowland Abbey.

Deputy head teacher Holly Barrett said: “It was an inspirational experience to visit the abbey to discover more about the origins of our house teams, which are named after Guthlac, Beccelm, Joffrid and Tatwin.

“Many of the children have never explored the ruins and the artefacts inside the abbey, which has given them a new insight into the past of Crowland.’