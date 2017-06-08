Pupils come together to make sweet music

Television and film was the theme as primary schools from all over the area came together for a day of music this week.

The South Holland Primary Schools Music Festival took place at Spalding Parish Church of England School on Tuesday and involved the children singing and making music together.

During the morning, they took turns to perform songs and/or instrumental items they had practised in their own individual schools.

This was interspersed with items on the TV and film themes they had learned beforehand, as well as songs which were taught on the day, again fitting in with the theme.

In the afternoon professional musicians from Spalding’s Act II Theatre Company taught pupils a dance routine set to one of the songs they had recorded them singing in the morning.

This was then videoed and presented to each school in the form of a DVD.

This session was stimulating and exciting for both children and teachers.

