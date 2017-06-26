Priory School rewarded for cricket success

Alan Porter (front, middle) presenting the cricket shield. SG160617-111TW

Pupils at the Neville Avenus school won a special schools’ cricket final by beating Phoenix Special School of Peterborough at Burghley House, near Stamford.

Priory School came through a series of matches to win the shield which was presented by Mr Porter at a assembly where the school’s cricket success was celebrated.

Mr Porter, who organised and umpired at the district round of the event held at the Priory School last month, presented the shield in his capacity as chairman of the Cricket Society Trust.

The Priory School team was captained by Sarah Hall while Elysia Lowe was named player of the match.