Primary pupils put in a ‘volley’ good show at High School

Twelve teams from four schools travelled to Spalding High School to play in this year’s Lincolnshire South East School Sport Partnership Volleyball.

All teams played seven matches with pool games in the morning followed by knockouts.

Many pupils had not played volleyball before and it was great to see how quickly they improved as the day progressed.

All the children displayed excellent teamwork, passion and respect.

Organiser Rupert Gibson, of Agilitas Sports, gave huge thanks to Spalding High School for hosting the event and providing pupils from their Leadership Academy to officiate.

Results: 1st Langtoft A; 2nd Moulton John Harrox B; 3rd Moulton John Harrox A; 4th Langtoft B; 5th Long Sutton C; 6th Spalding Parish C; 7th Long Sutton B; 8th Spalding Parish B; 9th Langtoft C; 10th Moulton John Harrox C; 11th Spalding Parish A; 12th Long Sutton A.

Langtoft qualify for the county finals in April.