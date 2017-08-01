Popular West Pinchbeck teaching assistant Marion retires

Popular teaching assistant Marion Christian has retired from St Bartholomew’s Primary School in West Pinchbeck after 29 years.

Marion has worked across the school in all of the four classes but has spent the last six years with the younger children in Apple Class.

She has provided lesson support, delivered intervention sessions and taught her own phonics group.

The children at St Bartholomew’s display high levels of engagement when being taught by Mrs Christian and she has lways ensured her lessons are engaging, in order to capture the children’s attention.

Apple Class teacher Rachel Cannon said: ““I have worked at the school since 2011 and have spent most of my teaching career working with Marion.

“She puts so much love and passion into ensuring the children in her care have the best education possible. I could not have done my job without her and I want to thank her for all the support she has given me .

“Marion is such a loving and caring teaching assistant who will be missed by all staff, children and families. The school wish her well in the future and hope she enjoys every minute of her retirement.”

Marion has two children and three grandchildren and is looking forward to spending more time with them and watching the youngsters grow up.

