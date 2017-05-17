Poems of grace and elegance at Spalding Academy

Young poets at Spalding Academy rose to a challenge thrown to them by the area’s MP.
John Hayes, MP until the recent dissolution of parliament, has taken a keen interest in the rapid improvements at the Academy since the arrival of the South Lincolnshire Academy Trust last September.
He recently met with some of the school’s young poets and set them a task of writing poems with the theme of ‘Grace and Elegance’.
Mr Hayes praised the quality of the work which students submitted.
The eventual winner was Steel Bradley, who will enjoy a trip to the Houses of Parliament, and the runners up were Daniela da Costa and Bartek Rak.
The students greatly enjoyed discussing their poetry with Mr Hayes and were impressed with his passion for the subject, even having the opportunity to listen to and discuss some of his own poems.
Deputy head teacher Mrs Joel said: “We were pleased to welcome Mr Hayes back to the school and would like to thank him for an informative and entertaining afternoon.
“We are grateful for his continuing support of Spalding Academy and its students.”
The Swan by Steel Bradley
Through ripples of crystal water the swans swim, making waves
I am in awe of their grace and how they behave,
As if they know for you they put on an awesome show
Captivating as from one end of the lake to the other they go,
When swans stretch their wings what a powerful sight
Who would think such power is so close to flight,
Their pure white feathers soft, sleek and fine
How I wish I could have a swan and make it mine
Yet they prefer their beauty admired from afar
Knowing in this place they are the true star,
Gliding across the water with gracious ease
Sublime in their setting not a care do they seize
With feathers that seem too fine to be wet
Magical beauty I cannot forget
May I suggest that you visit at dawn
To meet the majestic, graceful swan.
The busy street of London by Bartak Rak
There is that one street in London
A sleeping lion at night
A roaring lion by day
Like a forest of multiple people
Singing, dancing, preening, prancing,
Buying and even crying
The men in their elegant suits
With hats as high as Big Ben
Ties in all colours and shades
With them, stylish, elegant ladies
In their beautiful dresses
Made up, porcelain faces
The street looks scripted: it’s perfect.
People parade proudly, to be admired
Their clothes, their wealth, their status
Welcome to Bond Street
Grace, style, elegance by Daniela da Costa
The scent of jasmine and amber perfume
Consumes the small elegant room.
Dressed in silk and elegant lace,
Shows such beauty, style and grace.
Yet it’s decayed elegance she now embraces,
Entering the room and all she faces.