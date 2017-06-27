Pinchbeck girls are cricket champions

Pinchbeck East girls came out as winners after an exciting day’s cricket in the sunshine at Spalding Grammar School.

The girls’ primary schools cricket tournament was held as part of the ongoing School Games, a legacy of the 2012 London Olympics.

Going for runs.

Runners up were the girls from Spalding Parish School, with Deeping St James Linchfield third, Gedney Drove End and Holbeach St Marks joint fourth and Long Sutton, Bourne Westfield, and Sutton Bridge Westmere equal sixth.

Schools played in group games in the morning, leading to semi-finals and the final.

There was lots of great sportsmanship, determination and respect on show by all the girls plus some excellent batting and fielding displays.

Organiser Rupert Gibson, of Agilitas Sports, thanked Spalding Grammar School, Cricket Club and Rugby Club for hosting the event.

• Two full pages of pictures in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.